novartis sets up new R&D center

Novartis has set up a new R&D center in Basle, Switzerland, which willcreate 300 new jobs, increasing the company's R&D staff by a quarter, according to a local media report. The center, which will be used to develop drug products, has an operating budget set at 100 million Swiss francs ($58.7 million) a year, compared to a worldwide R&D budget for the group of 4.5 billion francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze