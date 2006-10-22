Novartis starts large-scale US Galvus trial

Swiss drug major Novartis has initiated a large-scale clincial trial program, which is set to involve more than 7,500 people in the USA, to compare its investigational oral type 2 diabetes medication Galvus (vildagliptin) with commonly-prescribed antidiabetics called thiazolidinediones.

The three-month multicenter GALIANT trial plans to enroll patients at 800 research centers throughout the USA and will be conducted in a real-world setting involving predominantly primary care physicians. Novartis noted that clinical trials to date have demonstrated that treatment with Galvus results in consistent, significant and sustained reductions in blood sugar levels, leading to improved glucose control.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the need for new therapies is urgent as diabetes currently affects 230 million people worldwide and this is estimated to reach more than 350 million by 2025, Novartis noted.