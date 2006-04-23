Novartis submits NDA to US FDA on Rasilez

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for Rasilez (aliskiren) as a treatment for high blood pressure. As a renin inhibitor, the agent would represent the first new treatment approach for people with high blood pressure in more than a decade and the firm noted that a European submission remains on track for later this year. The filing with the FDA included data from more than 6,000 people with high blood pressure, which showed that, when used alone, Rasilez produced significant blood pressure reductions sustained over 24 hours. The compound was developed by Swiss drugmaker Speedel and, seeing its potential, Novartis exercised its license-back option in 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze