Novartis submits NDA to US FDA on Rasilez

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for Rasilez (aliskiren) as a treatment for high blood pressure. As a renin inhibitor, the agent would represent the first new treatment approach for people with high blood pressure in more than a decade and the firm noted that a European submission remains on track for later this year. The filing with the FDA included data from more than 6,000 people with high blood pressure, which showed that, when used alone, Rasilez produced significant blood pressure reductions sustained over 24 hours. The compound was developed by Swiss drugmaker Speedel and, seeing its potential, Novartis exercised its license-back option in 2002.