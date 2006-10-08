Novartis submits Rasilez to EMEA

Swiss drug major Novartis has submitted Rasilez (aliskiren), its first-in-class oral renin inhibitor which represents the first new treatment approval for people with high blood pressure in more than a decade, to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for review as a treatment for hypertension, both as monotherapy and in co-administration with other antihypertensive drugs. In April 2006, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the agent for regulatory review and filings in other markets are planned.

The submission includes data from more than 7,800 patients with high blood pressure taking Rasilez in 44 clinical trials. Swiss drugmaker Speedel developed the agent through Phase I and II clinical trials before Novartis exercised its license-back option in 2002. The most recent clinical data, which was presented by Novartis in September at the 15th World Congress of Cardiology meeting, highlighted the power of Rasilez to maintain 24-hour blood pressure lowering, over one year of therapy and to continue its effects for up to four weeks after the medicine was stopped.

Throughout the clinical program, Rasilez has consistently shown tolerability comparable to placebo at doses up to 300mg daily and has also been well-tolerated when used alone or with other common cardiovascular and anti-diabetic medicines, Novartis noted.