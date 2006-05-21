Novartis to build US vaccine facility

Swiss drug major Novartis, which has been awarded a $220.5 million contact by the US Health and Human Services Department to help develop a cell-based influenza vaccine (Marketletter May 15), now plans to build a new vaccine plant in the USA. The firm's chief executive, Daniel Vasella, said in an interview with MarketWatch, that this is expected to cost around $400.0 million and will utilize new cell-based technologies to produce avian flu vaccine for the US market in the event of a pandemic.
