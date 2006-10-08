Novartis to improve malaria drug access

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis says it is making an immediate reduction in the average price of its antimalarial drug Coartem (a fixed-dose combination of the artemisinin derivative artemether and lumefantrine) for the public market. This means the product will now cost $1.0 per treatment compared with $1.57, which is less than it costs the company to manufacture the drug.

The move is aimed at accelerating further access to this important malaria therapy in low-income regions, particularly Africa, says Novartis, which adds that it has been providing Coartem at no profit since 2001 in collaboration with the World Health Organization.This price cut is expected to have the greatest impact on children who are suffering disproportionately from malaria since they make up the majority of malaria patients. About 75% of all malaria patients taking Coartem are children and adolescents, according to the firm, and countries will now be able to treat twice the number of children under the age of five with the same amount of funds.

Novartis notes that it has undertaken the pharmaceutical industry's most aggressive manufacturing scale-up of its kind to ensure that supplies of Coartem meet demand. The firm has also invested heavily in expanding production capacity at state-of-the-art sites in Suffern, New York, USA, and in China.