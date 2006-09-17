Novartis to pay $19M settlement to Acambis

UK-based vaccine developer Acambis says Swiss drug major Novartis has agreed to pay $19.0 million in cash to settle a dispute relating to the Arilvax yellow fever vaccine. The dispute arose under a 1999 agreement between the UK firm and the non-performance of a partner company that was subsequently acquired by Novartis.
Under the terms of the settlement, Novartis will pay the sum this year, and has granted Acambis an exclusive option to license worldwide rights to the agent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze