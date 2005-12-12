Novartis to set up French biotech center

Swiss drug major Novartis has announced plans to establish a major biotechnology center in Alsace, France, where it will produce its asthma drug Xolair (omalizumab).

The decision comes after industry organizations such as France Biotech complained about the slow progress of biotechnology sector development, pointing to the fact that France has only six sites manufacturing such agents, less than its neighboring competitor nations.

The French center will be Novartis' largest biotechnology production plant worldwide and will manufacture the predicted blockbuster drug Xolair, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody for treating severe allergic asthma, which is poorly controlled by available treatments.