Novartis To Test Diovan In CHF

- Novartis is to begin a three-year clinical trial, entitled theValsartan Heart Failure Trial, to investigate the efficacy of the angiotensin II antagonist Diovan (valsartan) in the treatment of stable, chronic congestive heart failure. The primary endpoints of the trial, which aims to enroll around 4,000 patients, will be time to death and time to first significant medical event related to CHF. Patients will receive either placebo or dose-titration of Diovan to 160mg bid.
