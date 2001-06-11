Novartis unit taking on GSK over patents

Novartis of Switzerland says that its US generics drugmaking unit,Geneva Pharmaceuticals, has lodged a petition in the Eastern Virginia district court in a bid to overturn four patents recently issued in the USA to GlaxoSmithKline covering the latter's antibiotic Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanate).

Patent protection on the drug had been expected to expire at the end of 2002, but these latest extensions effectively mean that Augmentin will not be hit by generic competition in the USA until 2018. The drug is off-patent in Europe, where generic versions are already available.

Geneva alleges GSK's four new US patents are invalid because they cover essentially the same invention as earlier patents, and it has already filed several Abbreviated New Drug Applications for the treatment with the US Food and Drug Administration. For its part, GSK said it is confident of the validity of its new patents.