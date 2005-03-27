Novartis' Vasella and GE's Castell named European business leaders by WSJ

Among the Wall Street Journal's awards for European business leaders are: Novartis' chief executive Daniel Vasella, "who impressed judges with his advocacy of social responsibility in a pharmaceutical industry rife with controversy," winning the title outstanding business leader in business practice; and GE Healthcare head Sir William Castell, who moved to the US group when it acquired UK-based Amersham in 2004 (Marketletters passim), who was awarded the European business leader of the year, global/local.
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