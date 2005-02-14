Novartis Venture Fund spending in 2004

The Novartis Venture Fund invested a total of $28.0 million in a broad portfolio of entrepeneurial health sciences business in 2004, including $8.5 million in six new companies, three of which are located in the USA and the others in Europe.
It notes that, despite a relatively slow economy, most of the firms in the portfolio performed well during 2004. For example, the Fund, which is backed by Swiss drug major Novartis, says that the USA-based "Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Idenix Pharmaceuticals and Theravance successfully completed their Initial Public Offerings last year, and CombinatoRx filed its IPO, creating new opportunities for the Fund to realize returns on its investment which can then be re-invested in new start-up companies."
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