Novartis' vildagliptin improves pancreas function

Swiss drugmaker Novartis says that recent data presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association suggests that the investigational drug vildagliptin improves the function of pancreatic islets in both animals and humans, which is a long-standing goal for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The drug, a novel investigational incretin enhancer, provides an effect equal to exendin-4, a recently-approved injectable antidiabetic, in improving measures of glycemic control and stimulating the growth of new insulin-producing beta cells in the islets of an animal model.