Novartis' Xolair cuts severe exacerbations in asthma patients 44%, study shows

5 June 2005

Data from a clinical study, presented at the centenary congress of the American Thoracic Society in San Diego, California, demonstrate that Swiss drugmaker Novartis' Xolair (omalizumab) cut the rate of severe asthma exacerbations and reduced the number of hospital emergency visits 44% in patients with inadequately-controlled severe persistent asthma. In addition, the trial illustrated that the agent significantly improves patients' asthma-related quality of life.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter INNOVATE trial was designed to evaluate the effect of add-on Xolair therapy on the rate of severe asthma exacerbations and emergency visits. 419 patients, aged 12-75, were enrolled in the study; all had reduced lung function and a recent history of clinically-significant exacerbations, despite receiving therapy such as high-dose inhaled corticosteroids, long-acting beta2-agonists and other controller medication.

The severe exacerbation rate, defined by lung function (as measured by peak expiratory flow or forced expiratory volume in one second) of less than 60% of personal best and the requirement of systemic corticosteroids, and the rate of emergency visits (ie, hospital admissions, emergency room visits and unscheduled doctor's visits) were calculated during the treatment phase.

