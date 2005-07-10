Novavax raises $4,000,000 in equity offering

Novavax, a specialty US biopharmaceutical company, says that it has completed a financing resulting in gross proceeds of $4.0 million. The firm issued four million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.00 per share, under the agent-led offering. The shares were issued under a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for product development and working capital purposes.

"We believe this financing, together with a customary upfront payment from a possible Estrasorb (estradiol topical emulsion) partnership agreement, will assist Novavax in advancing the development of our drug delivery and biological technology pipelines," said Nelson Sims, chief executive of Novavax. "We are encouraged that the development of our pipeline remains ahead of schedule, as evidenced by the recent positive preclinical results for both hormone and non- hormone compounds. This financing, with participation from sophisticated life-science investors that represent new shareholders, will allow us to strengthen our cash position and accelerate our research programs," he added.