Novavax revizes deal with Cardinal to cut Estrasorb costs

US specialty biopharmaceutical company Novavax says it has restructured its relationship with Cardinal Health. Under the new agreement, Novavax will manufacture Estrasorb, a topical emulsion for estrogen therapy, and Cardinal Health will be responsible for the fill- finish operation that prepares the product in patient packaging. The new facility and packaging agreement will reduce Novavax' manufacturing costs for Estrasorb, the firm notes. The terms of the deal restrict the release of additional details.

"This transaction strengthens our existing relationship with Cardinal Health and delivers value to both," said Rahul Singhvi, chief operating officer of Novavax. "Novavax will benefit immediately from lower manufacturing costs for Estrasorb, thus improving our profit margin. The new agreement positions Estrasorb as a much more valuable asset for Novavax, as well as, for a future Estrasorb partner," he added.