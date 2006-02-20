Novavax signs academic VLP vacc R&D accord

USA-based Novavax has entered into a collaborative research agreement with researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine to evaluate the efficacy of virus-like particle influenza vaccines as well as Novasomes, its proprietary adjuvant.
Under the agreement, both parties will evaluate the full range of immunity elicited by the vaccines. In addition, they will evaluate the use of Novasomes to augment and/or broaden the overall protective immune response and to demonstrate its ability to lower the dose of antigen required to provide protection against influenza virus infection.
Novavax hopes that the resulting preclinical data will supplement recent findings published in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing Novavax influenza VLP vaccines can elicit a protective immune response.
