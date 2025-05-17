Novavax Unveils Novel Flu Drug Approach

The success of the neuraminidase inhibitors in influenza (MarketletterOctober 5) seems to have inspired US biopharmaceutical company Novavax to develop its own, novel intranasal treatment for flu.
The company is better known for its lipid-based drug delivery technologies, currently being assessed clinically in the form of its Estrasorb and Androsorb hormone replacement therapies (Marketletters passim). The company now reports that it has developed an antimicrobial nanoemulsion, called BCTP, which can inactivate the influenza A virus in vitro.
In studies, BCTP reduced viral antigen levels by 99.6% in canine kidney cells incubated with influenza A, and was the most potent of five nanoemulsions tested, reports Novavax. The drug reduced the spread of the virus between cells. Meanwhile, an animal study has shown that if BCTP is administered intranasally, in conjunction with influenza A challenge, it protects mice from developing flu. Intranasal administration was not associated with any toxic effects on nasal or lung membranes. The next step will be to see whether BCTP and the virus can be given separately and still prevent infection.
