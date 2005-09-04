Novavax' VLP avian flu gives strong animal data

US specialty drugmaker Novavax has reported promising preclinical results with its novel Virus-Like Particle influenza vaccine. The data, published in the August 15 online edition of the journal Vaccine, demonstrate that a H9N2 influenza virus (avian flu) vaccine produced with the firm's proprietary VLP technology is effective in protecting animals when challenged with a live H9N2 influenza innoculation.
Antibody development was observed after the first subcutaneous administration of the vaccine and without the addition of an adjuvant. Rahul Singhvi, chief executive of the firm stated that, because its VLP technology is "based on a scalable process with short production lead times," it is well-suited to "producing large quantities of a pandemic flu vaccine within a short timeframe."
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
