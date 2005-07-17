Novel bowel cancer development pathway discovered

According to data published in the on-line edition of Nature, a previously-unknown link between two molecular pathways, which might be important in bowel cancer development, has been found.
Researchers from Cancer Research UK's London Research Institute found that, by blocking molecular signals between the pathways, the number of tumors was reduced and they were smaller.
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