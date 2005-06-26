Novel DNA repair mechanism identified

Scientists from Cancer Research UK have discovered a novel DNA repair mechanism that helps cells ward off the threat of cancer. The results, published in the journal Cell, June 16 issue, show that damaged cells employ a "last resort" tactic to ensure efficient deciphering of the genetic code and to enable DNA repair to take place.

Commenting on the findings, John Toy, medical director of the independent cancer charity, said that "any insight into how the body defends itself against cancer is important if we're to find new ways to prevent and treat the disease. This research is at the basic biology level, increasing our understanding of what controls normal cell behavior."