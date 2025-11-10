Novel Drugs Will Drive Euro Anti-Parkinson's Market

Europe's market for anti-Parkinson's pharmaceuticals is estimated to have been worth $389.3 million in 1994, and is forecast to reach $752.3 million by the year 2001, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan. Future growth lies in the introduction of novel product technology, which is still in the growth stage of its product life cycle.

The imminent entry of innovative COMT inhibitors will offer wide scope for market value expansion and, the study notes, from the patient's perspective, a large spectrum of effective pharmaceuticals to treat Parkinson's disease. The product classes most likely to suffer from enhanced competition are particularly the older anticholinergics and dopamine agonists, such as Parlodel (bromocriptine).

Debra Yetman, health care research manager at F&S, says that "the rewards that value-added products provide to sufferers of Parkinson's disease are notable even if novel treatments are not expected to provide a cure or preventative treatment.... (but) such a cure is a long way away and is not likely to be found until some time in the next century." Implants of fetal brain tissue may eventually provide significant improvement in the condition and perhaps even a cure for the disease.