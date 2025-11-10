Novel Drugs Will Drive Euro Anti-Parkinson's Market

Europe's market for anti-Parkinson's pharmaceuticals is estimated to have been worth $389.3 million in 1994, and is forecast to reach $752.3 million by the year 2001, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan. Future growth lies in the introduction of novel product technology, which is still in the growth stage of its product life cycle.
The imminent entry of innovative COMT inhibitors will offer wide scope for market value expansion and, the study notes, from the patient's perspective, a large spectrum of effective pharmaceuticals to treat Parkinson's disease. The product classes most likely to suffer from enhanced competition are particularly the older anticholinergics and dopamine agonists, such as Parlodel (bromocriptine).
Debra Yetman, health care research manager at F&S, says that "the rewards that value-added products provide to sufferers of Parkinson's disease are notable even if novel treatments are not expected to provide a cure or preventative treatment.... (but) such a cure is a long way away and is not likely to be found until some time in the next century." Implants of fetal brain tissue may eventually provide significant improvement in the condition and perhaps even a cure for the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze