NOVEL GENE DELIVERY SYSTEM

Scientists at Progenitor, a subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, have presented preclinical results of studies of a new gene delivery system, which they say opens the door to using gene therapy on a controlled, temporary basis.

The system uses what is described as a non-viral T7 vector, which carries genes across the cell membrane without integrating them into the cell's genome. Proteins can be manufactured in the cytoplasm of the cell for a limited period of time, according to results from cell line and animal studies. Protein from marker genes delivered by this method was found to be expressed at several times the concentration seen with "traditional" viral and non-viral vectors.

Glenn Cooper, president of Interneuron, said that short-term gene therapy of this nature may be suitable for certain inflammatory disorders, cancer, immunization, drug delivery and neurological disorders.