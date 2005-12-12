Novelos' NOV-002 enters Ph III in NSCLC

Novelos Therapeutics, a US biotechnology firm focused on cancer and hepatitis, says that the Food and Drug Administration has agreed that it is worthwhile advancing its drug candidate NOV-002 into a single pivotal Phase III study in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with first-line chemotherapy.
The FDA also provided helpful feedback regarding the prospective New Drug Application for the agent. During the end-of-Phase II meeting, the FDA agreed that a single well-controlled study would be sufficient to support approval of NOV-002, in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of therapy-naive stage IIIb/IV NSCLC patients. Novelos plans to begin enrolling patients for the evaluation in the third quarter of 2006.
