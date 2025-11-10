Novo Continues To Expand Diabetes Focus With Alfa Wassermann Deal

Novo Nordisk has signed an option agreement with a privately-held Italian pharmaceutical company, Alfa Wassermann, regarding the development of new semisynthetic glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. The new deal is part of Novo's previously announced strategic intent to expand its diabetes care business, evidenced by its disease management agreement with LifeScan of the USA a couple of weeks ago (Marketletters June 19 and 26)

The option agreement covers Alfa Wassermann's newly-discovered semisynthetic GAGs, which the company claims have antiproteinuric and antithrombotic activity without anticoagulant effects. Alfa Wassermann has made the compounds one of its research priorities.

If it exercises the option, Novo will gain a worldwide license for the use of GAGs in diabetes complications, while Alfa Wassermann will retain co-rights in some territories.