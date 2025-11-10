Novo Details New Contraceptive Modality

Researchers at the University Hospital of Copenhagen in Denmark, in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, have discovered a group of sterol compounds which could lead to a treatment for infertility problems and also, paradoxically, a new means of contraception.

The discovery is reported in the leading scientific journal Nature (April 6). The compounds, which have been called meiosis-activating sterols, are found in both male and female gonads. Under normal circumstances, they induce the egg or sperm cell precursors to undergo meiosis, resulting in the halving of the genetic material.

These effects suggest a possible role for MAS compounds in the management of infertility, which may occur in some patients as a result of the failure of the meiotic step in egg and sperm formation. "Since MAS works on both sexes, the discovery holds the promise of offering a unique supplement to hormone therapy offered to infertile couples today," according to the company.