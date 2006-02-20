Novo milestone for Neose

US firm Neose Technologies says that it has received a research milestone payment from Denmark's Novo Nordisk under its recently-expanded license agreement for the use of Neose's GlycoPEGylation technology to develop a next-generation version of a therapeutic protein currently marketed by Novo.
"We are pleased with the progress made on our expanded research and development activities, and with the ongoing success of our collaboration with Novo Nordisk," said Boyd Clarke, Neose chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze