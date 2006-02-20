Novo milestone for Neose

US firm Neose Technologies says that it has received a research milestone payment from Denmark's Novo Nordisk under its recently-expanded license agreement for the use of Neose's GlycoPEGylation technology to develop a next-generation version of a therapeutic protein currently marketed by Novo.

"We are pleased with the progress made on our expanded research and development activities, and with the ongoing success of our collaboration with Novo Nordisk," said Boyd Clarke, Neose chief executive.