Novo Nordisk Admits Ferrosan Disposal Talks In Progress

Denmark's pharmaceuticals and enzymes company Novo Nordisk has confirmed that it is in talks which could lead to the disposal of its Ferrosan subsidiary.

The company's comment follows an article in the UK-based Sunday Telegraph newspaper, which had said that Novo Nordisk has been offered 600 million Danish kroner ($104.5 million) for the Ferrosan business by a management buy-in consortium. However, this also stated that the buy-in was in danger of being defeated by a management buy-out team, "even though it is said to be offering a third less for the business."

Novo Nordisk recalled that last December it revealed that it was interested in finding a partner for its Ferrosan business, and that an outright sale could not be excluded. However, it stressed that while it is company policy "not to comment on negotiations in such cases, it can confirm that both an outright sale, as well as management buy-in and buy-out options, have been or are under consideration."