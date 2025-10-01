Novo Nordisk Cuts Staff And Services

Over the past nine months, Novo Nordisk of Denmark has been reviewing its staff and services activities and has now announced its conclusions.
The firm has decided to: - simplify and increase efficiency of internal work processes and procedures; - abolish certain staff and service activities; - lower service levels in a number of internal areas of the company; - remove one to two management layers in several function areas; and - reduce expenditure for external consultants and agencies.
By implementing these changes, Novo Nordisk hopes to reduce costs by 400 million Danish kroner ($68.2 million). Savings will be used to further strengthen the firm's R&D, it said, along with key sales and marketing activities, including growth markets in Central and Eastern Europe as well as Asia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze