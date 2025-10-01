Novo Nordisk Cuts Staff And Services

Over the past nine months, Novo Nordisk of Denmark has been reviewing its staff and services activities and has now announced its conclusions.

The firm has decided to: - simplify and increase efficiency of internal work processes and procedures; - abolish certain staff and service activities; - lower service levels in a number of internal areas of the company; - remove one to two management layers in several function areas; and - reduce expenditure for external consultants and agencies.

By implementing these changes, Novo Nordisk hopes to reduce costs by 400 million Danish kroner ($68.2 million). Savings will be used to further strengthen the firm's R&D, it said, along with key sales and marketing activities, including growth markets in Central and Eastern Europe as well as Asia.