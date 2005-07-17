Novo Nordisk debuts GlucaGen HypoKit

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk says that its fully-portable GlucaGen HypoKit (glucagon [rDNA origin] for injection) has been launched to treat severe hypoglycemic reactions in individuals with insulin-dependent diabetes. The product is an emergency kit consisting of a syringe prefilled with sterile water for mixing and a vial of GlucaGen powder.

"Making GlucaGen available to people living with diabetes in a non-hospital setting addresses a huge unmet medical need because a vast majority of patients on insulin therapy do not currently own a glucagon emergency kit," noted Peter Aurup, vice president of clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs at the firm.