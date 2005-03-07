Novo Nordisk posts strong results for stroke therapeutic

Danish firm Novo Nordisk has posted encouraging results from a clinical trial of its NovoSeven (recombinant coagulation factor VIIa) in the treatment of acute intracerebral hemorrhage.

The data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, report the largest ever study of anticoagulants against ICH, which is the deadliest and most intractable form of stroke. Researchers found that treatment of ICH with NovoSeven within four hours of symptom-onset reduced mortality and improved the three-month clinical outcome.