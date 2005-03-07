Novo Nordisk posts strong results for stroke therapeutic

Danish firm Novo Nordisk has posted encouraging results from a clinical trial of its NovoSeven (recombinant coagulation factor VIIa) in the treatment of acute intracerebral hemorrhage.
The data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, report the largest ever study of anticoagulants against ICH, which is the deadliest and most intractable form of stroke. Researchers found that treatment of ICH with NovoSeven within four hours of symptom-onset reduced mortality and improved the three-month clinical outcome.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze