Novo Nordisk posts strong sales and profit growth for 2023

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) this morning released financial results for full year 2023, showing that sales increased by 31% in kroner and by 36% at constant exchange rates to 232.3 billion kroner ($33.9 billion) in 2023
Operating profit increased by 37% in kroner and by 44% at constant exchange rates (CER) to 102.6 billion kroner. Diluted earnings per share were up 52% at 18.62 kroner. Diluted earnings per share were up 52% at 18.62 kroner.
The strong showing was largely expected, though still above consensus forecasts, but the company’s still shares rose as much as 4% in early trading, raising its market capitalization to over $500 billion, up from $422 billion ahead of Wednesday’s market open.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze