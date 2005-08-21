Novo Nordisk restructures R&D

Aiming to boost its innovation and build a broader presence within the biopharmaceuticals sector, Denmark's Novo Nordisk has reorganized its drug research organization. This creates two new research units - one devoted to diabetes and another to biopharmaceuticals.

The new Biopharmaceuticals Research Unit is charged with expanding the group's presence within the management of critical bleedings, including NovoSeven (recombinant coagulation factor VIIa) and a number of other hemostasis projects. Furthermore, the unit will exploit the full potential of Novo Nordisk's early-stage biopharmaceuticals projects, and identify new drug targets and projects. It will be led by Terje Kalland, who has a strong international track record within oncology and inflammation, the Danish firm notes. He joins from Swedish biotechnology company Biovitrum AB.

The Diabetes Research Unit, which encompasses Novo Nordisk's global research portfolio for diabetes drugs and delivery systems, will be headed by Peter Kurtzhals.