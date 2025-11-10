Novo Nordisk's First Half

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has announced a 5% increase in sales for the first six months of 1995 to 6.9 billion Danish kroner ($1.3 billion), in line with expectations. Operating income was just over 1 billion kroner, up 23%, and net income advanced 37% to 754 million kroner. Earnings per share were 20.10 kroner, up 37% on EPS achieved in the 1994 first half.
The company said that income was negatively affected by a provision of 80 million kroner in connection with the merger of two US companies, and by an unrealized loss of around 75 million kroner on the group's bond portfolio.
Although turnover was as expected in local currency terms, currency movements reduced the sales increase when measured in Danish kroner, it was noted.
