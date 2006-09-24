Friday 22 November 2024

Novo Nordisk's liraglutide improves insulin secetion

24 September 2006

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk says that liraglutide, its long-acting analog of the naturally-occuring hormone, glucagon-like peptide-1, improved the ability of pancreatic beta cells to secrete insulin in people with type 2 diabetes.

The findings from the Phase II study, part of a larger, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial conducted over 14 weeks, were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes conference, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and specifically showed that the GIP-1 analog increased the maximum capacity of beta cells to secrete insulin. In addition, first-phase insulin secretion, which is diminished in patients with type 2 diabetes, was increased. The main trial showed that liraglutide reduced levels of HbA1c, the primary endpoint and a measure of a person's average blood glucose level over the past two to three months. Also, participants given the highest dose of the agent lost significantly more weight than did those on placebo by the end of the 14-week study.

Study investigator Tina Vilsboll said: "we are excited by these results as they demonstrate that liraglutide monotherapy significantly improves blood glucose control without any risk of major or minor hypoglycemia, is well tolerated, lowers body weight significantly and may help improve the body's ability to produce insulin."

