Novo Nordisk sales up 11%, EPS rises 19%

Denmark's Novo Nordisk posted a solid set of first-quarter 2005 results, with sales up 11% at 7.26 billion Danish kroner, net profit rising 17% to 1.23 billion kroner and earnings per diluted share increasing 19% to 3.70 kroner.

Turnover of diabetes care products grew 15% to 5.17 billion kroner, with insulin analogues, human insulin and insulin-related products increasing 17% to 4.79 billion kroner. Within this, insulin analogue sales leapt 63% to 1.45 billion kroner.