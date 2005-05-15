Novo Nordisk sales up 11%, EPS rises 19%

Denmark's Novo Nordisk posted a solid set of first-quarter 2005 results, with sales up 11% at 7.26 billion Danish kroner, net profit rising 17% to 1.23 billion kroner and earnings per diluted share increasing 19% to 3.70 kroner.
Turnover of diabetes care products grew 15% to 5.17 billion kroner, with insulin analogues, human insulin and insulin-related products increasing 17% to 4.79 billion kroner. Within this, insulin analogue sales leapt 63% to 1.45 billion kroner.
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