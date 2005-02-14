Novo Nordisk sees 4% profits rise for 2004

Denmark's Novo Nordisk achieved net profits of 5.01 billion Danish kroner ($877.8 million) for 2004, a rise of 4.0%, with diluted earnings per share up 5.0% to 14.83 kroner. The company added that underlying profit increased more than 20.0% and, measured in kroner terms, was 9.0% higher at 6.98 billion kroner.

Group turnover for the year grew 11.0% (+15.0% in local currencies), reaching 29.03 billion kroner, with strong performance coming from its diabetes care operations, where sales were up 11.0% to 20.53 billion kroner. Within this, insulin analogues leapt 77.0% to 4.51 billion kroner and oral antidiabetic products rose 15.0% to 1.64 billion kroner, but insulin related product revenues, at 14.38 billion kroner, dipped 1.0%. Levemir (insulin detemir), the firm's long-acting insulin analogue, continues to gain market share in Europe and now holds 9.0% of sector sales less than a year after its first launch in the region. The company says that a continued roll-out of Levemir in additional countries in 2005 is expected to underpin the solid development seen in the early launch phase.