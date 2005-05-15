Novo Nordisk sets up first US hemostasis research center

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, a world leader in hemostasis therapy, has announced plans to open a first-of-its-kind research center in North Brunswick, New Jersey, USA, an area recognized for high-technology and novel biomedical research. Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2005, the 30,000-square foot facility represents a major expansion of Novo Nordisk's research in the area of hemostasis, the company says.

The new center will focus primarily on discovering new pharmacological targets for hemostasis and related complications. Researchers will also conduct preclinical trials to support NovoSeven Coagulation Factor VIIa (recombinant) in new therapeutic areas to advance exploration of next -eneration therapies.