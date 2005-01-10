Novo Nordisk updates on NovoSeven label expansion

Denmark's Novo Nordisk A/S says it has now completed the compilation of the regulatory dossier related to the use of NovoSeven Coagulation Factor VIIa (recombinant) in blunt trauma, and is in the process of filing for marketing approval with the European Medicines Agency, which will receive the filing by January 7, 2005. Furthermore, following consultations with the US regulatory authorities, Novo Nordisk now expects to initiate a trauma trial in the USA in the second quarter of 2005.
The company still anticipates filing an application by mid-2005 for marketing approval in Europe for the use of NovoSeven in connection with intracerebral hemorrhage.
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