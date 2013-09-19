Novo Nordisk ups 2008 guidance

Danish insulin specialist Novo Nordisk has increased its financial guidance for the full year 2008 off the back of first quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations and were driven by strong sales of the company's modern insulins.

The firm has expanded its predictions for sales growth in 2008 to include an upper limit, moving estimates from 10% to 10%-13%. Its net income is now expected to be 600.0 million kroner ($124.0 million), whereas previously it was predicted to be 450.0 million kroner.