Novo Nordisk Will Not Cut Insulin Prices

Novo Nordisk Won't Cut Insulin Prices

Danish company Novo Nordisk will not cut its prices to match those of competitor Eli Lilly, which has started selling insulin at prices 20% below those of Novo on the Danish market.

Danish insulin sales account for only 1% of group turnover for Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, but domestic prices are the benchmark for exports, it was noted. Kjeld Birch, of Novo's domestic sales unit Farmaka Danmark, told Reuters that the company could only surmise the effect on prices abroad if domestic prices were lowered. And he added that the company has not even considered that.