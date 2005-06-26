Novo's Levemir Ok'd in USA for diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's Levemir (insulin) for the treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus. The news on June 17 pushed the firm's shares, trading on the New York Stock Exhange, up nearly 3% to close at $50.60.
Commenting on the approval, Peter Aurup, vice president of clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs at the firm, noted: "experts agree there is a significant need for consistent good control of patients' glucose levels, which is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes complications. The results seen to date with Levemir affirm the value that the product will provide to patients who struggle to manage their diabetes."
The group states that diabetes is the fifth leading cause of death by disease in the USA, costing an estimated $132.0 billion per year in medical expenses and lost productivity. Furthermore, the latest World Health Organization figures predict that the total number of diabetics worldwide will jump from 171 million in 2000 to 366 million in 2030.
