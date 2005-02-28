Novogen granted fast-track status

Marshall Edwards, the US subsidiary of Australian pharmaceutical company Novogen, has been granted fast-track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its investigational anticancer drug, phenoxodiol, for its intended use in patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer. The decision was based on data derived from a Phase Ib/IIa study, conducted in two Australian hospitals, in which men with late-stage HRPC were treated with the oral dosage form of phenoxodiol as a monotherapy. This follows on from findings published in the journal Oncology Research showing that phenoxodiol considerably enhances the ability of Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) to kill human ovarian cancer cells in the laboratory.