Novogen posts 6% 1st-half sales rise

Australia's Novogen saw improved sales for the half year to December 31, 2004, and a marginal increase in expenditure due to significant advances with human clinical trialling of its lead anticancer drug phenoxodiol, the company says. The firm's cash reserves at December 31 stood at $48.0 million. Turnover for the half year was $7.3 million, an increase of 6% on the like, year-earlier period. Total revenue for the half year was up 4.4% to $9.59 million, while the net loss for the reporting period was $530,000 higher at $4.69 million.

Royalties of approximately A$1.1 million ($968,670) were also received during the half year under Novogen's soy patent license agreement with Solae, a joint venture between DuPont and Bunge. During February, it was announced that Novogen had agreed to the assignment of the license from Solae to the larger company Archer Daniels Midland in the USA.