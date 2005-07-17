Novogen's Glucoprime sees good Ph II results

US drugmaker Novogen has reported strong results from a Phase II clinical trial of its investigational wound-healing compound, Glucoprime, in chronic deep venous stasis ulcers of the leg.
The 60-patient trial was conducted in Australia by Novogen's subsidiary, Glycotex,which holds the rights to its glucan technology. In the double-blind trial, patients were randomized either to a placebo arm, or to low- (0.1%) or high-dose (1%) Glucoprime group.
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