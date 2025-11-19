Novopharm Expands With R-PR's Wampole OTC Line

Canadian generics firm Novopharm has acquired a 102-year-old range of over-the-counter medicines, from Rhone-Poulenc Rorer affiliate Wampole, to expand its OTC business. The product range includes Wampole vitamins, cough syrups and analgesics.
Terms of the deal are not disclosed, but a report in Canada's Financial Post notes that Wampole, which was founded in 1893, achieved revenues of around C$15 million ($10.9 million) on the domestic market last year.
Novopharm's chairman and chief executive Leslie Dan said that the Wampole acquisition will add reasonable volume to his company's existing OTC medicines division, and it is particularly interesting because of its long history on the Canadian market. For R-PR, the move is a further sign of its narrowing focus on prescription medicines and hospital products.
