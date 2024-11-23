Novopharm Fined $1.25m For Contempt Of Court

- Novopharm has been fined $1.25 million for contempt of court, thelargest fine of this nature in Canadian legal history. The case is in relation to "the misappropriation of technology from a fermentation facility...owned by Apotex." Novopharm was prevented from using the technology and was ordered to pay damages amounting to $6.5 million. The latest penalty was levied for two court orders obtained by Apotex, which were ignored by Novopharm.