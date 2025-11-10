Novopharm Guilty Of Stealing Secrets

Novopharm Inc of Canada has been found guilty of stealing secrets from rival Apotex by a Manitoba court, and ordered to return all documents and samples taken of the anticholesterol drug lovastatin as well as to pay damages of C$3.7 million which, with interest, will amount to C$5 million ($3.7 million).
An injunction was also granted to prevent Novopharm from carrying out further research on lovastatin until December 31, 1997. A report in the Ontario Financial Post notes that Apotex' sales of lovastatin in Canada reached C$94 million last year, and quotes Apotex' chief executive Jack Kay as saying "this shows that Novopharm doesn't want to be beaten to the punch and will take unethical practices."
