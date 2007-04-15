Novosom acquires option form Isis Pharma

Novosom of Germany has purchased an exclusive option from USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals that, if exercized within six months, enables it to acquire an exclusive, worldwide license to antisense inhibitors targeting the CD40 membrane protein for all indications.
This is a validated target for both inflammatory diseases and B-cell cancers and Novosom plans to target CD40 for indications such as Crohn's disease, transplant, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and multiple sclerosis. If acquired, the license from Isis would include rights to the target and to oligonucleotides targeting CD40 and incorporating Isis' second-generation antisense chemistry, 2' MOE oligonucleotides in exchange for financial considerations including an upfront exercise fee, milestone payments and royalties.
Novosom is using its proprietary Smarticles technology to enable systemic delivery of antisense targeting CD40. This encapsulated antisense approach has demonstrated targeted delivery to specific cell types with a rapid onset of action and greater in vivo efficacy than the anti-inflammatory blockbuster Remicade.
