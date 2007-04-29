Novozymes launches Biopharmaceutical Ingredients business

Danish biotechnology firm Novozymes has created a new Biopharmaceutical Ingredients business, which will develop and manufacture animal-free recombinant ingredients to support biopharmaceutical production. The initial focus of the new business area will be the launch of a range of recombinant ingredients developed specifically for industrial-scale mammalian cell culture. The range will deliver productivity, compliance and consistency whilst avoiding the regulatory, quality and performance issues often associated with animal and human-derived raw materials, according to a company press release.
